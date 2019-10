Protesters and students stand outside the Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College during a demonstration held to show solidarity with an injured student, in Hong Kong, China, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A man cleans a slogan on a wall at the The Family Planning Association building, a day after violent clashes between protestors and police, in Hong Kong, China, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Students stand outside the Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College during a demonstration held to show solidarity with an injured student, in Hong Kong, China, 02 October 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Flash protests in Hong Kong after student shot by police

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Hong Kong in a flash protest against the shooting of an 18-year-old student by police.

Office workers and young campaigners brought traffic to a standstill in the heart of the city’s central business district on Wednesday afternoon.