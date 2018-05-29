A passenger writing messages for the passengers of missing Malaysian Airline flight MH370 on a banner at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Malaysia, Mar 13, 2014 (reissued May 29, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/MAK REMISSA

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will remain a mystery as the latest search for the plane ended on Tuesday.

The Malaysian government had given the United States seabed exploration company Ocean Infinity until Tuesday to wrap up the second search for the missing plane, after combing through more than 80,000 square kilometres (30,888 sq miles) of the Indian Ocean - where experts believe that the aircraft is located - without yielding any results.

"It's very sad for the families and relatives of the 239 people on board, particularly the seven Australians," said McCormack according to the transcript of his interview with the broadcaster Sky News made available on his official website.

He put his hope on the development of new technologies in fresh searches but admitted that for the moment whereabouts of the aircraft "will remain a mystery for the time being" and ruled out Australian participation in a new search in the short-term.

MH370 disappeared from the radar on March 8, 2014, around 40 minutes after takeoff from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing when someone turned off the communication systems and turned the plane around, according to the official investigation.

So far, 27 aircraft pieces have been recovered from the beaches of Reunion, Mozambique, Mauritius, South Africa and Pemba Island (Zanzibar), fragments that were swept away by Indian Ocean currents, which matched the official hypothesis of the tragedy.

Of these pieces, experts confirmed that three wing fragments found in Reunion, Mauritius and Pemba belong to MH370, seven other pieces - including parts of the interior of the cockpit - almost certainly belong to MH370 and eight others have a high probability of being part of the missing aircraft.

Ocean Infinity's operations follow the first phase of the search, which was undertaken by Malaysian, Australian and Chinese authorities at a cost of more than $151 million and was suspended in early 2017.