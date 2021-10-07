A view of the ash clouds forming as the lava stream from the Cumbre Vieja eruption meets the Atlantic Ocian in Tazacorte, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, 6 October 2021. EFE/MIGUEL CALERO

Two airlines suspended flights between La Palma and other islands in the Canaries on Thursday due to a thick cloud of ash released by the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption that is being pushed northeast by changing winds.

Binter and Canaryfly were forced to halt operations as conditions worsened with a 3-kilometer high plume of ash and sulfur hovering over the runway. Planes are expected to remain on the ground for at least one day or until conditions allow for safe travel.

Volcanic activity has remained stable in recent hours, with a "steady behavior" as the red-hot river of lava continues to flow in a single stream fluidly, the Department of Homeland Security said. EFE