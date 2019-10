A handout photo made available by NASA shows a visible image acquired from the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra Satellite of Typhoon Hagibis approaching the southeast coast of Japan, Oct. 9, 2019 (issued Oct. 10, 2019). EFE-EPA/NASA GODDARD MODIS RAPID RESPONSE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by NASA Earth Observatory of a satellite image showing Super Typhoon Hagibis over the Northern Mariana Islands, Oct. 8, 2019 (issued Oct. 9, 2019). EFE-EPA/NASA EARTH OBSERVATORY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Japan was on Friday scrambling to make emergency preparations ahead of the arrival of super typhoon Hagibis – projected to be one of the worst storms in the country's history – with train operators and airlines canceling hundreds of services.

Japan's two largest airlines, ANA and JAL, have canceled almost all domestic and international flights scheduled for Saturday to and from the two Tokyo airports (Haneda and Narita) and the airports in Nagoya and Osaka, except some early morning trips.