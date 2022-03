Flood affected properties are seen in the suburb of Goodna in Ipswich, Queensland, Australia, 08 March 2022. EFE-EPA/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Members of the ADF (Australian Defence Force) are seen helping in the clean up of flood affected properties in the suburb of Goodna in Ipswich, Queensland, Australia, 08 March 2022. EFE-EPA/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Floods that have hit Australia’s east coast for more than two weeks forced authorities to evacuate some 80,000 people Tuesday in the region of New South Wales, the country's most populous state, bringing the total death toll to 21.

Authorities found the bodies of two people trapped in a flash flood in western Sydney, bringing the death toll in New South Wales to eight, while in neighboring Queensland, hit last week by the storm, saw 13 fatalities. EFE