Floods triggered by heavy rains in the western Philippines have displaced more than 72,000 people, Filipino authorities said on Monday.
A person has also died and two others injured, the natural disaster agency said. EFE
Floods displace over 72,000 people in western Philippines
A man on a wheelchair wades along a flooded road in Santo Tomas, Pampanga province, Philippines, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO
Vehicles wade along a flooded road in Santo Tomas, Pampanga province, Philippines, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO
A man rides a three-wheeled bicycle known as a 'wheeler' in Santo Tomas, Pampanga province, Philippines, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO
Residents wade along a flooded street in Santo Tomas, Pampanga province, Philippines, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO
A man on a wheelchair wades along a flooded road in Santo Tomas, Pampanga province, Philippines, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO
Filipino residents affected by the floods take shelter at a gymnasium turned into a temporary evacuation center in Marikina city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Filipino residents affected by the floods take shelter at a gymnasium turned into a temporary evacuation center in Marikina city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 25 July 2021. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Floods triggered by heavy rains in the western Philippines have displaced more than 72,000 people, Filipino authorities said on Monday.
A person has also died and two others injured, the natural disaster agency said. EFE