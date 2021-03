A park bench is flooded at Narrabeen Lake on the Northern Beaches in Sydney, Australia, 20 March 2021. EFE/EPA/BRENDON THORNE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A car drives through a pool of standing water on the Northern Beaches in Sydney, Australia, 20 March 2021. EFE/EPA/BRENDON THORNE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Oxford Falls Road is closed due to flooded on the Northern Beaches in Sydney, Australia, 20 March 2021. EFE/EPA/BRENDON THORNE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Heavy rains in eastern Australia have caused flooding in several neighborhoods in Sydney on Sunday, while the authorities have asked residents to be prepared for a possible evacuation

Gladys Berejiklian, premier of the state of New South Wales - whose capital is Sydney - told the media that these floods are the worst recorded in the region in more than half a century. EFE-EPA