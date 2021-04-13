Real Madrid's President Florentino Perez offers a speech during the club's traditional Christmas toast at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in? Madrid, Spain, 17 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ANGEL DIAZ

Florentino Perez was once again re-elected as president of Real Madrid, following a meeting of the club’s electoral board early on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old automatically took the reins of the Spanish side for a sixth term until 2025, after the deadline for submitting further nominations for the position expired Monday night.

“Having presented no more than one candidacy … Mr. Florentino Perez Rodriguez is declared president of Real Madrid,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

Under him, Real Madrid has won 26 titles: five UEFA Champion Leagues, five La Ligas, five FIFA Club World Cups, five Spanish Super Cups, four UEFA Super Cups and two Copas del Rey.EFE