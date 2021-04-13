Florentino Perez was once again re-elected as president of Real Madrid, following a meeting of the club’s electoral board early on Tuesday.
The 74-year-old automatically took the reins of the Spanish side for a sixth term until 2025, after the deadline for submitting further nominations for the position expired Monday night.
“Having presented no more than one candidacy … Mr. Florentino Perez Rodriguez is declared president of Real Madrid,” the Spanish club said in a statement.
Under him, Real Madrid has won 26 titles: five UEFA Champion Leagues, five La Ligas, five FIFA Club World Cups, five Spanish Super Cups, four UEFA Super Cups and two Copas del Rey.EFE