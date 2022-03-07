More than 1,000 homes have been affected by evacuation orders and eight homes have been destroyed by Florida forest fires over the past week, but no fatalities have been reported as of March 6, 2022. File photo. EFE/Etienne Laurent

At least 20 forest fires of different sizes remain active on Sunday in Florida, mostly in the northwestern part of the state, where they have burned more than 9,400 acres, with heavy winds threatening to drive the flames toward hundreds of homes, the Florida Department of Emergency Management said.

Local media, including NBC Channel 7, reported that the fires dubbed the Bertha Swamp Road and Adkins Avenue blazes are burning 9,400 acres of forest and scrubland in the state's Panhandle region, the northwest portion of the state where Hurricane Michael destroyed 72 million tons of trees in 2018.

According to Channel 7, the risk of the fires' spread is elevated throughout the state, based on an updated map provided by the Florida Forest Service (FFS), where one can see about 20 red fire zones spanning the Florida peninsula.

EFE jip/eat/bp