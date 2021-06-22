Flying car racing: the F1 of the future in the Australian desert

Using flying electric cars, the South Australian desert last week hosted the first tests towards the realization in 2022 of racing series akin to an aerial Formula 1.

Airspeeders, as these electric half-sportscars, half-helicopters made by Alauda Aeronautics are known, are capable of reaching over 120 kilometers per hour thanks to eight powerful propellers.

Matt Pearson, Alauda and Airspeeder founder, said during that press visit to a business innovation center in Adelaide that the team planned to organize races in the United States and Asia in the next 18 months.