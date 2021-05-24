A file picture dated 13 July 2012 shows US musician Bob Dylan performing at the Benicassim International Music Festival (FIB) in Benicassim, Spain (reissued 19 May 2021).EPA/FILE/DOMENECH CASTELLO

A file picture dated 29 May 2012 shows US folk music legend Bob Dylan in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC USA (reissued 19 May 2021). EFE/EPA/FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

New York, May 24 (EFE). - American musician, singer-songwriter and poet Bob Dylan, an iconic cultural figure acclaimed as the living legend of folk rock, turned 80 on Monday.

Over an expansive career, he has released 39 albums and sold 125 million copies.

After eight years of silence, the artist released an album of unreleased songs in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, and it didn't disappoint.

On the album Rough and Rowdy Ways, Dylan presents the 17-minute long song Murder Most Foul, an exploration of American history and culture that received top reviews.

A week before the album release, Dylan told the New York Times in his first major interview since 2017 that the songs “kind of write themselves and count on me to sing them.”

Before becoming a cultural symbol, Bob Dylan was known as Robert Zimmerman. In 1961, he dropped out of school and moved to New York to pursue his artistic career.