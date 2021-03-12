Fun and solidarity: That is the goal of the Spanish Football Academy (SFA) founded by the José Alonso Sánchez in Pakistan. EFE-EPA/Jaime León

A goalkeeper deflects to stop the ball during a training session at the Spanish Football Academy (SFA) in Islamabad on Mar. 5, 2021 (issued Mar.12, 2021) EFE-EPA/Jaime León

A group of children trains at the Spanish Football Academy (SFA) in Islamabad on Mar.5, 2021 (issued Mar.12, 2021) EFE-EPA/Jaime León

Football, fun and solidarity: Spanish academy wins the ball on Pakistan pitch

A soccer academy founded by Spain's Jose Alonso Sanchez in Pakistan seeks to spread fun and solidarity in a country where cricket remains the most popular sport, but soccer is gaining ground slowly.

Founded in October 2019 by Alonso with 35 boys and girls, the Spanish Football Academy (SFA) now has 95 aspirant footballers, aged between three and 12, most of whom have never played the sport.

A group of small children chased one another for the ball amid cries of excitement and enthusiasm at one end of an Islamabad field.

In another part of the field, slightly older ones were practicing to hold possession against rival players.

"Football has to be fun, otherwise it doesn't make sense. They're not my words, they are by Johan Cruyff. And we're trying to do that," Alonso told EFE.

The 47-year-old Spaniard is familiar with the South Asian country.

He married a Pakistani woman in 2007 and settled in Islamabad in 2017.

Cricket is, of course, Pakistan's most popular sport. Across the country, children play in parks and by-lanes with the same zeal for soccer in Europe.

However, little by little, soccer is making progress.