US federal prosecutors in New York announced campaign-finance charges Thursday against two foreign-born business associates of Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney.
Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman and other defendants "conspired to circumvent the federal laws against foreign influence by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and state office so that the defendants could buy potential influence with the candidates, campaigns, and the candidates' governments," according to the indictment.