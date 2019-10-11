The sheriff's office in Alexandria, Virginia, provided these images of Igor Fruman (L) and Lev Parnas, on Thursday, Oct. 10. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDRIA SHERIFF/ HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Geoffrey Berman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks at a press conference in New York on Thursday, Oct. 10, about the campaign-finance charges against Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Thomas Zehnle, an attorney representing Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman for their initial hearing, leaves the Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, on Thursday, Oct. 10. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US federal prosecutors in New York announced campaign-finance charges Thursday against two foreign-born business associates of Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney.

Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman and other defendants "conspired to circumvent the federal laws against foreign influence by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and state office so that the defendants could buy potential influence with the candidates, campaigns, and the candidates' governments," according to the indictment.