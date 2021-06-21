Buskers looking for tips in Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 06 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Global foreign direct investment, which fell by 35 percent in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will grow between 10-15 percent this year, although levels are not expected to recover until at least 2022, a United Nations report said Monday.

The annual World Investment Report compiled by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) slightly reduces the impact of the pandemic on investments (last year it said they had fallen by 42 percent in 2020) and increases its growth forecasts for 2021 by about five points.

Last year, foreign direct investment (FDI) in the world dropped to $1 trillion from $1.5 trillion in 2019, during which the indicator had recovered slightly after three years of decline.

"Global FDI flows are expected to bottom out in 2021 and recover some lost ground with an increase of 10-15 percent," the report said. "Current forecasts show a further increase in 2022 which, at the upper bound of the projections, could bring FDI back to the 2019 level."