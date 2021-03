A health worker prepares to vaccinate the reporter during a government-organized vaccination for foreigners against Covid-19 at a vaccination center, in Beijing, China, 23 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Health workers register people during a government-organized vaccination for foreigners against Covid-19 at a vaccination center, in Beijing, China, 23 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Dozens of foreign journalists and diplomats on Tuesday were inoculated in Beijing with one of the vaccines developed by the state-run Sinopharm pharmaceutical company in an initiative launched by the foreign ministry.

Eligible foreign journalists and diplomatic staff headed to a large tent set up in the capital to receive the first dose of the vaccine in a process that was highly-organized and quick.