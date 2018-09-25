(FILE) Indian Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj makes a statement following her meeting with French Minister for Foreign Affairs Jean Yves Le Drian (unseen) at Quai d'Orsay in Paris, France, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain Josep Borrell holds a press conference at the Permanent Mission of Spain to the United Nations in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

The Minister of External Affairs of India, Sushma Swaraj, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, Josep Borrell, Tuesday met on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly meeting.

This is the first ministerial-level meeting between the governments of Spain and India since May 2017 when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Spain.

India's economy currently has the highest growth rate among emerging countries (6.7 percent in the first quarter 2018).

Borrell took the opportunity to congratulate his Indian counterpart for the recent and historic unanimous ruling of the Indian Supreme Court to decriminalize homosexuality and in a statement the foreign ministry called it a good example of the importance attached by India to human rights.

Spain has been a pioneer in recognizing LGBT rights and was the third country in the world to recognize same sex marriage.

The ministers reviewed the good state of bilateral relations, in general, and in particular, Borrell expressed interest in the Yamuna river regeneration project.

For this project, the Spanish Embassy in India is collaborating with the Delhi Jal Board (water management body in the Indian capital) and the University of Virginia (United States) on a proposal for a comprehensive regeneration of the urban environment of Delhi.