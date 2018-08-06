A car is parked in front of a house, both destroyed by the flames during the last days forest fires in Monchique, Algarve, southern Portugal, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

A forest fire that continued to rage on in southern Portugal for a third day Monday amid near record-breaking temperatures on the Iberian Peninsula has left at least 44 people injured, according to authorities.

A spokesperson for the National Authority for Civil Protection (ANPC), Sergio Gomes, told EFE that among the 44 who received assistance was a 72-year-old woman who had to be hospitalized in the capital Lisbon due to serious injuries.

Meanwhile, ANPC commander Abel Gomes told the press in the area hit by the blaze that the flames now affected four municipalities: Monchique, Silves, Odemira and Portimão.

The operation to battle the fire could get more complicated in the afternoon owing to strong winds, he added.

Overnight, residents of towns and villages in the area affected were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The ANPC was unable to confirm whether any homes had been destroyed, but the flames had ravaged some agricultural infrastructure.

Over 1,100 firefighters were working in the area affected, along with 343 vehicles and nine aircraft.

Two firefighting aircraft from Spain were expected to join the efforts to extinguish the flames on Monday, according to the Portuguese secretary of state for civil protection, Artur Neves.