A resident runs away as fire gets closer to his house in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, 22 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FULLY HANDOKO

A cloud of smoke caused by raging fires that have devastated Indonesia for weeks have turned the sky red over the island of Sumatra and worsened the air quality of the archipelago to harmful levels.

Images broadcast on television and social media show the city of Jambi in a reddish shade, which the Indonesian Climate, Meteorology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) attributed to the phenomenon of "dispersion of Rayleigh" on Monday.