Indonesian Muslims wear protective masks as they perform a mass prayer for rain to combat the haze and drought season in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, Sep. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/AFRIANTO SILALAHI

More than 5,000 hotspots in Indonesia were detected by the National Institute of Aeronautics and Space on Friday as forest fires continued to sweep parts of the country, also sparking diplomatic tensions caused by smoke spreading to neighboring nations.

The fires, which began in the beginning of the dry season in June and worsened at the beginning of September, have already caused diplomatic tensions with Malaysia.