A former news anchor with Afghanistan's popular Tolo TV and two more civilians were killed when a magnetic bomb attached to his car went off near his home in Kabul on Saturday, officials said.

Kabul police spokesperson Firdaws Faramarz told EFE that the explosion took place around 7.45 a.m. when Yama Siawash was leaving home for work. EFE-EPA