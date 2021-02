Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses media following a tour of a COVID-19 vaccination hub at Royal Prince Alfred hospital in Sydney, Australia, 19 February 2021. EFE-EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A woman said Saturday she was raped by a former adviser to the government party accused this week of raping another co-worker in parliament, according to local media reports.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison expressed his discomfort at this second complaint at a press conference via his Facebook profile. The accusation was made in an interview with The Australian newspaper by an anonymous woman who said she works for the Liberal Party. EFE-EPA