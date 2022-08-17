Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media, announcing a 21 May national election during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 10 April 2022. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT/FILE

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that his decision to secretly assume five ministerial positions during the Covid-19 pandemic was in the "national interests.”

"I believed it was necessary to have authority, to have what were effectively emergency powers, to exercise in extreme situations that would be unforeseen, that would enable me to act in the national interests," said Morrison, who governed the country between 2018 and May this year.

Morrison has been in the eye of a political storm after Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed Tuesday that his predecessor had appointed himself health, finance, industry, interior and treasury minister without announcing it to the public or to the ministers in question between March 2020 and May 2021.

(...)