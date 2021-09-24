Brussels (Belgium), 24/09/2021.- supporters of Catalan MEP Carles Puigdemont protest in front of European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 24 September 2021. Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont was due to appear at an Italian court 24 September following his arrest on 23 September, four years after fleeing Spain in the aftermath of an independence referendum that the central government ruled illegal. (Protestas, Bélgica, Italia, España, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont at the start of a meeting with Free Catalan separatist leaders at Casa de la Republica Catalana in Waterloo. EFE/EPA/FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A demonstrator holds a portrait of Catalan pro-independent leader and former regional President Carles Puigdemont as several dozens people rally in front of Italian Consulate to protest against his arrest. EFE/Quique Garcia

The Italian court of Sassari in Sardinia ruled Friday to release former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont after he was detained Thursday on a European arrest warrant.

The Catalan separatist however may not leave the Italian island until a final decision on his situation is made.

Puigdemont, under self-imposed exile in Belgium, was arrested by the Italian border police at Sardinia's Alghero airport Thursday evening.

While the Spanish government said Puigdemont should face justice in Spain, Italy's ministry of justice said it had no power to decide on neither the arrest nor the extradition of the former leader as he is under a European arrest warrant.

Hundreds of supporters of the separatist movement waving independence flags gathered in front of the Italian consulate in Barcelona to demand his release.

(...)