The Italian court of Sassari in Sardinia ruled Friday to release former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont after he was detained Thursday on a European arrest warrant.
The Catalan separatist however may not leave the Italian island until a final decision on his situation is made.
Puigdemont, under self-imposed exile in Belgium, was arrested by the Italian border police at Sardinia's Alghero airport Thursday evening.
While the Spanish government said Puigdemont should face justice in Spain, Italy's ministry of justice said it had no power to decide on neither the arrest nor the extradition of the former leader as he is under a European arrest warrant.
Hundreds of supporters of the separatist movement waving independence flags gathered in front of the Italian consulate in Barcelona to demand his release.
(...)