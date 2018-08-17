A handout photo made available by the Pakistani Press Information Department shows Member of National Assembly (lower house of the parliament), Imran Khan, of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, casting his vote for the election of the Speaker of the House, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PRESS INFORMATION DEPARTMENT HANDOUT

People watch the television as the National assembly (lower house of the parliament) elects Imran Khan, head of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf as the Prime Minister, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 17 August 2018. EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

Supporters of Imran Khan, head of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) celebrate as the National assembly (lower house of the parliament) elects Imran Khan, as the Prime Minister, in Karachi, Pakistan, 17 August 2018.EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People watch the television as the National assembly (lower house of the parliament) elects Imran Khan, head of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf as the Prime Minister, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 17 August 2018. EPA/BILAWAL ARBAB

Former cricketer Imran Khan was named the new prime minister of Pakistan by the country's National Assembly on Friday, three weeks after his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party won the highest number of seats in the general elections.

Khan, 65, won the support of 176 of the 342 members of the lower house, considerably higher than his nearest rival Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League, according to NA Speaker Asad Qaiser during a session aired on local television channels.

He is to be sworn in as prime minister on Saturday by the country's President Mamnoon Hussain as part of a symbolic event.

The announcement of Khan's election came amid protests from opposition lawmakers who shouted slogans denouncing alleged electoral fraud during the elections, held on July 25.

Khan entered the prime ministerial race with the promise of a "new Pakistan," fighting against corruption and improving the lives of poorer citizens.

Over the course of the tense election campaigning, political parties and human rights groups denounced alleged military pressure on the media and some candidates to favor Khan's PTI party.

Pakistan has been governed by military dictatorships for half of its 71 years of existence.