Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) and Empress Michiko (L) wave before flying to Yonaguni-jima island at Naha airport in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

Holding the hand of Empress Michiko, Japan's Emperor Akihito (R) waves before flying to Yonaguni-jima island at Naha airport in Naha, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

A file picture dated Nov. 30, 2013 shows Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko walk on their way to board a special aircraft to fly to India for a state visit at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's former empress has successfully undergone an operation for breast cancer, the Imperial Household Agency reported Sunday.

A tumor was detected in 84-year-old Michiko's left breast in July, and early-stage cancer was diagnosed in August following a biopsy.EFE-EPA