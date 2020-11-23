Paris (France).- Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (C) leaves the court during his trial on corruption charges in the so-called 'wiretapping affair' in Paris, France, 23 November 2020. The trial has been suspended until 26 November 2020. In 2013, Nicolas Sarkozy was using a false name, Paul Bismuth, to make phone calls to call his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, about the decision that the Court of Cassation was about to take regarding the seizure of presidential diaries in a separate case. The trial is due to run from 23 November to 10 December. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON *** Local Caption *** 55512057

Paris (France).- Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (R) leaves the court during his trial on corruption charges in the so-called 'wiretapping affair' in Paris, France, 23 November 2020. The trial has been suspended until 26 November 2020. In 2013, Nicolas Sarkozy was using a false name, Paul Bismuth, to make phone calls to call his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, about the decision that the Court of Cassation was about to take regarding the seizure of presidential diaries in a separate case. The trial is due to run from 23 November to 10 December. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON *** Local Caption *** 55512057

Paris (France).- Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at court for his trial on corruption charges in the so-called 'wiretapping affair' in Paris, France, 23 November 2020. In 2013, Nicolas Sarkozy was using a false name, Paul Bismuth, to make phone calls to call his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, about the decision that the Court of Cassation was about to take regarding the seizure of presidential diaries in a separate case. The trial is due to run from 23 November to 10 December. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON *** Local Caption *** 55512057

The historic corruption trial against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was postponed just moments after it began on Monday, after a request by the lawyers of one of the defendants, Judge Gilbert Azibert, because of his poor state of health.



The presiding judge ordered a medical examination of the defendant that must be delivered before Thursday, when the trial is scheduled to reopen in which Sarkozy is facing a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a million euro fine if he is found guilty. EFE-EPA



lmpg/ks