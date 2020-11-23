The historic corruption trial against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was postponed just moments after it began on Monday, after a request by the lawyers of one of the defendants, Judge Gilbert Azibert, because of his poor state of health.
The presiding judge ordered a medical examination of the defendant that must be delivered before Thursday, when the trial is scheduled to reopen in which Sarkozy is facing a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a million euro fine if he is found guilty. EFE-EPA
