Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will be extradited Thursday to the United States, a country that accuses him of three drug trafficking weapons use charges, Honduran Security Minister Ramon Sabillon, said Wednesday. EFE
Former Honduran president to be extradited Thursday to US
