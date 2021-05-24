Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during an interview with Efe in Tehran, Iran. EFE/ Marina Villén

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during an interview with Efe in Tehran, Iran. EFE/ Marina Villén

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad says he believes the historic 2015 nuclear deal that saw Tehran trade in much of its atomic program for the partial easing of international sanctions is “completely unilateral” and will not survive.

Ahmadinejad, a conservative president between 2005-13, has again put his name forward for upcoming elections on June 18, although his candidacy has yet to be ratified by the powerful Guardian Council.

“From my point of view, the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) is over and the reason is because it has not been regulated by international law,” he tells Efe in an interview.

“It’s a completely unilateral contract and a unilateral contract has no chance of survival,” he adds in reference to the United States’ 2018 decision to withdraw from the pact, leaving its future in the air.

Representatives of the 2015 deal’s original signatories are currently engaged in crunch talks to salvage the accord in Vienna.

Iran, the US, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China and Germany were all parties to the historic agreement.

During his presidency, Ahmadinejad held a hardline stance against the US and Israel. His policy of boosting Iran’s nuclear capabilities led to hefty international sanctions, which were partially lifted in 2015 when the deal was struck by his successor Hassan Rouhani.