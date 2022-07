People offer flowers and pray at the site where Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot to death near Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara, Japan, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/

A hearse carrying the body of slain Japan former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his residence, as wife Akie Abe and ruling Liberal Democratic Party's senior members (R) bow, in Tokyo, Japan, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A hearse carrying the body of slain Japan former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his residence, as wife Akie Abe and ruling Liberal Democratic Party's senior members (R) bow, in Tokyo, Japan, 09 July 2022. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The body of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, assassinated during a campaign event, arrived Saturday at his home in Tokyo.

The car carrying Abe's body, accompanied by his widow, Akie, left shortly before 6am from hospital in the city of Nara, where he was taken after being shot and after the autopsy and the relevant procedures had been completed, public broadcaster NHK reported. EFE