- (Kazakhstan), 08/01/2022.- A handout still image taken from handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows Belarusian peacekeepers upon arrival at an airfield in Kazakhstan, 08 January 2022. In accordance with the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council adopted on 06 January 2022, the collective peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have been sent 'for a limited time to stabilize and normalize the situation to Kazakhstan' at the request of the Kazakh president. They include units of the Armed Forces of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. The Russian Ministry of Defence announced on 08 January that the tranfer of the Russian contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan's 'Almaty' and 'Zhitygen' airfields continued by military transport aircraft from Russia's airfields in the Moscow, Ivanovo, and Ulyanovsk regions. (Bielorrusia, Kazajstán, Kirguistán, Rusia, Tadjikistan, Moscú) EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS S -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Almaty (Kazakhstan), 05/01/2021.- Protesters clash with Kazakh policemen during rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty, Kazakhstan, 05 January 2022 (Issued on 07 January 2022). Protesters stormed the mayor's office in Almaty, as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the capital until 19 January 2022. (Protestas, Kazajstán) EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER KUZNETSOV

Almaty (Kazakhstan), 05/01/2021.- Kazakh policemen retreat during rally over a hike in energy prices in Almaty, Kazakhstan, 05 January 2022 (Issued on 07 January 2022). Protesters stormed the mayor's office in Almaty, as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the capital until 19 January 2022. (Protestas, Kazajstán) EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER KUZNETSOV

The former head of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, Karim Masimov, has been arrested for high treason, the intelligence agency said Saturday.

Masimov, who was dismissed on January 5 along with the rest of the government, is the main suspect in the investigation opened in the wake of the violent clashes that have shaken the Central Asian republic in recent days.

Masimov, who served as prime minister before taking over in 2016 as head of the NSC, faces up to 15 years in prison.

(...)