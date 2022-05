Spain's former king Juan Carlos I will return to Spain this weekend nearly two years after leaving the country, the mayor of Sanxenxo, a town in the northern region of Galicia, confirmed Tuesday.

Juan Carlos will be in Sanxenxo to attend a sailing regatta, the town’s mayor, Telmo Martin, said.

The former king has been living in Abu Dhabi since August 2020, when he left Spain amid a series of scandals including alleged illegal credit card transactions and business dealings in Saudi Arabia.

(...)