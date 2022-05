Security messures at the home of Pedro Campos, the friend of former King Juan Carlos, who is going to visit this weekend in Sanxenxo, Galicia, northwestern of Spain on 19 May 2022. EFE/ Lavandeira Jr

Former king returns to Spain after 2 years

Spain's former king Juan Carlos I will return to Spain Thursday nearly two years after leaving the country.

Juan Carlos will be in Sanxenxo to attend a sailing regatta, the town’s mayor, Telmo Martin, said.

The former king will land at Vigo airport, in the northwestern region of Galicia, after which he will travel to Sanxenxo with friends, according to close sources. EFE

