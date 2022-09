Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak (C) greets his supporters during a break in his final appeal trial outside the Federal Court in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 23 August 2022. EFE-EPA/AHMAD LUQMAN ISMAIL

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, sentenced to 12 years in prison for corruption, has sought a royal pardon almost two weeks after he began serving his sentence, official sources confirmed Monday.

Parliament Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said in a statement that Najib would not lose his parliamentary seat until a decision is reached on his petition for a royal pardon, which was presented by his lawyers Friday.

Najib, admitted to hospital Sunday for an undisclosed ailment, has been in prison since Malaysia's Federal Court upheld the 12-year sentence against him on Aug. 23 for misappropriating MYR 42 million ($9.42 billion) from the state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB.)

