Rosmah Mansor (C), the wife of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, is escorted by Royal Malaysia Police officers while she arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court, Malaysia, 01 September 2022. EFE-EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

The Federal Court of Malaysia sentenced Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, to 10 years in prison Thursday for accepting bribes, a few days after her husband was imprisoned for corruption.

After a trial that lasted more than four hours, Magistrate Mohamed Zaini Mazlan dismissed the allegations of the 70-year-old Mansor's defense saying "they lacked credible evidence."

In addition, she must pay a fine of MYR 970 million ($ 216 million) to compensate the public treasury.

"The Prosecutor's Office has managed to prove its case beyond all reasonable doubt. Therefore, I declare the accused guilty of all three charges," the judge said briefly when making his decision, according to state news agency Bernama.

