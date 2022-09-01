The Federal Court of Malaysia sentenced Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, to 10 years in prison Thursday for accepting bribes, a few days after her husband was imprisoned for corruption.
After a trial that lasted more than four hours, Magistrate Mohamed Zaini Mazlan dismissed the allegations of the 70-year-old Mansor's defense saying "they lacked credible evidence."
In addition, she must pay a fine of MYR 970 million ($ 216 million) to compensate the public treasury.
"The Prosecutor's Office has managed to prove its case beyond all reasonable doubt. Therefore, I declare the accused guilty of all three charges," the judge said briefly when making his decision, according to state news agency Bernama.
(...)