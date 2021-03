Paris (France).- (FILE) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech after being defeated on the first round of the French right wing party 'Les Republicains' (LR) primaries in Paris, France, 20 November 2016 (reissued 01 March 2021). Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to three years in prison for corruption. Two years of the sentence will be suspended. In 2013, Nicolas Sarkozy was using a false name, Paul Bismuth, to make phone calls to his lawyer, Thierry Herzog, about the decision that the Court of Cassation was about to take regarding the seizure of presidential diaries in a separate case. (Francia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON / POOL *** Local Caption *** 53685168

Paris (France).- Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (C) leaves court after the judgment on his trial on corruption charges in the so-called 'wiretapping affair' in Paris, France, 01 March 2021. Sarkozy was found guilty on charges of corruption and influence peddling and was sentenced to three years in jail, with two years suspended. The verdict was the culmination of just one of several long-running legal entanglements that are coming to a head for Mr. Sarkozy, 66, who led France from 2007 to 2012 and is still widely popular among conservatives. (Francia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON *** Local Caption *** 56554305

Former French president Sarkozy sentenced to three years in prison for corruption

Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday for corruption and influence peddling, making him the first former French president to be sentenced to prison.



Two of the three years were suspended, the Paris Correctional Court said. The third year will be served under house arrest.



Sarkozy was found guilty of attempting to bribe magistrate Gilbert Azibert, in exchange for information relating to a criminal investigation into the former president’s party. EFE-EPA