Rosa Maria Paya, the daughter of late Cuban dissident Oswaldo Paya, speaks to the media in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Former Colombian President Andres Pastrana and former Bolivian President Jorge Quiroga are being held by Cuban authorities at the international airport in Havana after flying to the island to receive the Paya Prize, Rosa Maria Paya told EFE Wednesday.