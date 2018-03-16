Jacob Zuma makes an announcement on national television in Pretoria, South Africa, on Feb. 14, 2018. EFE/STR

The South African general attorney on Friday announced that former president Jacob Zuma would be taken to court, facing charges of corruption and other crimes linked to an arms acquisition deal from the 1990s.

Shaun Abrahams said in a press conference in Pretoria that taking the case to court was the most appropriate way to face the charges.

"After consideration of the matter, I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Mr Zuma on the charges listed in the indictment," he said.

Last month, the former president bowed to party pressure and agreed to step down following a flurry of corruption allegations that had left him isolated from his supporters.

The prosecutor's office outlined a total of 16 accusations, including criminal association, two counts of corruption, 12 of fraud and one count of money laundering.

They are based on almost 800 fraudulent operations allegedly carried out in relation to an arms deal struck in the 1990s worth millions.