A South Korean woman used as a sexual slave by the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II, urged the governments of Tokyo and Seoul on Tuesday to refer the abuses committed by Japan during that period to the International Court of Justice.
Lee Yong-Soo, 92, said at a press conference in Seoul that she was making the demand after Tokyo has once again cited sovereign immunity to dismiss a first-of-its-kind ruling by a South Korean court that Japan should pay compensation to a dozen women who were forced into sexual slavery for Japan's troops during World War II.
Sovereign immunity is a legal doctrine that considers it improper for a foreign court to rule on the confiscation of assets from another country.
EFE-EPA