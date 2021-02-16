Lee Yong-soo, a victim of the Japanese military's sexual slavery during World War II, speaks during a news conference to call for the government to bring the comfort women issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), at the Press Center in Seoul, South Korea, 16 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean woman used as a sexual slave by the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II, urged the governments of Tokyo and Seoul on Tuesday to refer the abuses committed by Japan during that period to the International Court of Justice.

Lee Yong-Soo, 92, said at a press conference in Seoul that she was making the demand after Tokyo has once again cited sovereign immunity to dismiss a first-of-its-kind ruling by a South Korean court that Japan should pay compensation to a dozen women who were forced into sexual slavery for Japan's troops during World War II.

Sovereign immunity is a legal doctrine that considers it improper for a foreign court to rule on the confiscation of assets from another country.

EFE-EPA