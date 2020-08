Former Spanish king Juan Carlos during an event to mark the 40th anniversary of the country's constitution in Madrid, Spain o 7 December 2018. EFE/FILE/Zipi

The former king of Spain Juan Carlos I, who oversaw the country’s transition from dictatorship to democracy in the 1970s, told the royal family Monday of his decision to go into exile amid a growing financial scandal.

The 82-year-old served as the Spanish head of state from 1975 until 2014, when he abdicated in favor of his son Felipe VI as his popularity shrank.EFE-EPA

cpg-bb/jt/ks