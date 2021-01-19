Former Revenue Department official Anchan Preelerd talks to the media as she arrives to hear the verdict in her trial over charges of lese majeste, at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 January 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Former Revenue Department official Anchan Preelerd looks on as she arrives to hear the verdict in her trial over charges of lese majeste, at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 January 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Former Revenue Department official Anchan Preelerd looks on as she arrives to hear the verdict in her trial over charges of lese majeste, at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 January 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai court sentenced a former civil servant to 43 years and six months in prison Tuesday over several crimes of lese majesty, in what is the harshest sentence for criticizing the country’s king to date.

Anchan Preelert, 63, who has already spent more than three years in jail awaiting trial, pleaded guilty during the process, which served to reduce the original sentence of 87 years in prison by half, three for each of the 29 crimes for which she was accused, her lawyer, Phawini Chumsri said. EFE-EPA