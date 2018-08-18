Then United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan addresses the United Nations General Assembly to unveil his blueprint for the most sweeping changes to the United Nations and the International system of security since World War II, at United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA, 21 March 2005. EPA FILE/JASON SZENES

Former United Nations Secretary-General and Nobel Prize Laureate Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80, his family said Saturday.

Annan passed away after a short illness, with his wife and three children by his side, a statement shared on Twitter by the UN Migration Agency (IOM) said.

"It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness," his family said.

His family described him as "a global statesman" who fought for fairness and peace throughout his life, as well as "a son of Ghana" who felt a "special responsibility" to Africa.

"He will be greatly missed by so many around the world, as well as his staff at the Foundation and his many former colleagues in the United Nations system," the statement said.

The IOM said: "Today we mourn the loss of a great man, a leader, and a visionary: Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan. A life well lived. A life worth celebrating."

The Ghanaian politician served as UN secretary-general from 1997-2006.

He received the Nobel Peace Prize along with the UN in 2001 "for having revitalized the UN and for having given priority to human rights."