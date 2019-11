US Attorney General Jeff Sessions appears before the Senate Intelligence Committee on the FBI's investigation into the Trump administration in Washington DC, USA, June 13, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday officially entered the United States Senate race in Alabama and pledged support for President Donald Trump, scrambling the Republican primary and raising the intriguing question how Trump may react.

"As everyone knows, President Trump and I have had our ups and downs," Sessions said in a statement on his campaign website, according to EFE/Dow Jones. "But here's the important part: the president is doing great work for America." EFE-EPA