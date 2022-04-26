At least four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed and four others were injured on Tuesday in a suicide attack against a Pakistani university the first such bombing claimed by the Baloch Liberation Army which was carried out by a woman.

"There were three foreigners, two women and one man, and one Pakistani among the dead,” Ghulam Nabi Memon, police chief of the city of Karachi - where the incident took place - told reporters.

Memon said that all the deceased foreigners were Chinese citizens working at the university, adding that four others were injured in the attack, including a Chinese national and two security guards.

(...)