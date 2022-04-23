Washington DC Metropolitan Police and US Secret Service take an individual into custody as they investigate at the scene of a reported shooting near the Edmund Burke School in Northwest Washington, DC, USA, 22 April 2022. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

People are escorted to safety as Washington DC Metropolitan Police and US Secret Service investigate at the scene of a reported shooting near the Edmund Burke School in Northwest Washington, DC, USA, 22 April 2022. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

People are evacuated from the area as Washington DC Metropolitan Police and US Secret Service investigate at the scene of a reported shooting near the Edmund Burke School in Northwest Washington, DC, USA, 22 April 2022. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

People are evacuated from the area as Washington DC Metropolitan Police and US Secret Service investigate at the scene of a reported shooting near the Edmund Burke School in Northwest Washington, DC, USA, 22 April 2022. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Four people, including a girl, were injured Friday in a shooting that caused chaos in the United States’ capital as police later found the body of a suspect who had initially fled the scene.

A man and a woman were seriously injured while a 12 year old suffered minor injuries. An elderly woman who was also hurt did not require hospitalization.

Washington police found the suspect's body six hours after the incident in what was ruled an apparent suicide in a residence between Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street, District of Columbia authorities wrote on Twitter.

(...)