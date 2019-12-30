Dogs and their owners participate in fun run 'Sanperrestre Urban Tour' organized by El Refugio kennel in Madrid, ?Spain, 30 December 2019. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Madrid, Dec 30 (efe-epa) - Hundreds of dogs and their owners marched against animal abuse in the Spanish capital on Monday.

Sanperrestre is an annual dog-walking event that takes place during the holiday season. EFE-EPA