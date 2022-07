Tayum (Philippines), 28/07/2022.- A picture taken with a drone shows the damaged historic Saint Catherine church following an earthquake in Tayum, Abra province, Philippines, 28 July 2022. EFE/EPA/BERNIE SIPIN DELA CRUZ

A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Filipino President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior (R) inspecting a makeshift hospital during his visit in the quake-hit city of Bangued, Abra province, Philippines, 28 July 2022. EFE-EPA/JHAY JALBUNA /PPD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Presidential Photographers Division (PPD) shows Filipino President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior (R) shaking hands with villagers during his visit in the quake-hit city of Bangued, Abra province, Philippines, 28 July 2022. EFE-EPA/JHAY JALBUNA / PPD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Rescue teams on Friday found the bodies of four people who went missing in a landslide following a strong earthquake that struck the northern Philippines this week, raising the death toll from the incident to 10, local media reported.

The magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck Luzon, the most populous island in the Philippines, and the location of its capital city.

