Pakistani security officials stand guard outside the French consulate in Karachi, after the French embassy in Pakistan advised its citizens to temporarily leave the country, following protest by Islamists in Karachi, Pakistan, 15 April 2021. EFE-EPA/REHAN KHAN

France has advised its nationals in Pakistan to leave the country and warned of an imminent threat to French interests there amid deadly anti-France protests by an Islamist group over cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

The foreign ministry on Thursday urged the French nationals in the South Asian country to relocate "temporarily" using commercial flights as violent protests rocked large parts of the country this week. EFE

