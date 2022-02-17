Paris (France), 17/02/2022.- French President Emmanuel Macron holds a joint press conference with Ghana's President Addo, Senegal's President Sall, and European Council President Michel (all unseen) on France's engagement in the Sahel region, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 17 February 2022. France and its partners have announced the start of their military withdrawal from Mali. (Francia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON / POOL

Paris (France), 17/02/2022.- French President Emmanuel Macron (2-R), flanked by Ghana's President Nana Afuko Addo (R), Senegal's President Macky Sall (2-L), and European Council President Charles Michel (L), holds a joint press conference on France's engagement in the Sahel region, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 17 February 2022. France and its partners have announced the start of their military withdrawal from Mali. (Francia) EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON / POOL

Central Mali (Mali), 23/01/2013.- (FILE) - French soldiers patrol in Diabaly, Mali, 23 January 2013 (reissued 17 February 2022). France announced on 17 February 2022, that it is withdrawing its troops from Mali in a joint statement issued ahead of an EU-Africa summit in Brussels. (Francia, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Central Mali (Mali), 22/01/2013.- (FILE) - French soldiers patrol in Diabaly, Mali, 22 January 2013 (reissued 17 February 2022). France announced on 17 February 2022, that it is withdrawing its troops from Mali in a joint statement issued ahead of an EU-Africa summit in Brussels. (Francia, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

France and its European partners involved in Mali, in addition to Canada, on Thursday announced their coordinated withdrawal from the African country due to the “lack of cooperation” from the military junta in power in Bamako.

In a joint statement, countries operating with France's Barkhane counter-terrorism force and the Takuba mission, a military task force of 14 European countries, said that “due to multiple obstructions by the Malian transitional authorities,” the allied forces “deem that the political, operational and legal conditions are no longer met to effectively continue their current military engagement in the fight against terrorism in Mali.” EFE

