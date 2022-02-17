France and its European partners involved in Mali, in addition to Canada, on Thursday announced their coordinated withdrawal from the African country due to the “lack of cooperation” from the military junta in power in Bamako.
In a joint statement, countries operating with France's Barkhane counter-terrorism force and the Takuba mission, a military task force of 14 European countries, said that “due to multiple obstructions by the Malian transitional authorities,” the allied forces “deem that the political, operational and legal conditions are no longer met to effectively continue their current military engagement in the fight against terrorism in Mali.” EFE
