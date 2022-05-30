French police officers during the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

A fan (L) is detained by French police officers during the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

French riot police in front of Liverpool supporters at the end of the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, 28 May 2022. Real Madrid won 1-0. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

French authorities on Monday laid the blame for the chaos that erupted outside the Stade de France ahead of the Champions League final at the weekend with the tens of thousands of Liverpool fans who traveled to Paris without tickets or with fake tickets and on "industrial level" ticket fraud.

France’s interior minister Gerard Darmanin and sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera gave a press conference two days after the match, which had to be delayed due to ugly scenes that unfolded as fans made their way to the stadium.

Darmanin, citing Uefa figures following a two-hour meeting, said between 30,000 to 40,000 fans made their way to the stadium in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis without tickets or in possession of counterfeits.

(...)