French police officers stand at a security perimeter following a knife attack at the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France, 29 October 2020. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

French police officers stand at the entrance of the Notre Dame Basilica church in Nice, France, 29 October 2020. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he speaks to the media during the visit to the scene of a knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, 29 October 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIC GAILLARD

French president Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said he would more than double the number of soldiers deployed to protect potential terror targets across the country after three people were killed in a knife attack at a Catholic church in central Nice.

France has been placed on its highest security alert level following what Macron described as an “Islamist terrorist attack” at the Notre Dame Basilica in the Mediterranean city.EFE-EPA

